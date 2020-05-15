RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €36.00 by Morgan Stanley

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €36.00 ($41.86) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

RWE has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. RWE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €28.96 ($33.67).

FRA:RWE opened at €27.87 ($32.41) on Friday. RWE has a twelve month low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a twelve month high of €23.28 ($27.07). The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.98 and a 200-day moving average of €27.60.

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

