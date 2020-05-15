Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises about 1.8% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryanair by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RYAAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ryanair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Ryanair stock traded down $2.38 on Friday, reaching $49.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $96.79.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

