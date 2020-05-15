Safe (SAFE) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $99,643.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Safe has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $9.87 million and $99,643.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00005052 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, CoinEgg and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003255 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 91% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.