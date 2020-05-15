SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

SAFRAN/ADR (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SAFRAN/ADR in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Morris expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAFRAN/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get SAFRAN/ADR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAFRAN/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of SAFRAN/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

SAFRY stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. 200,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,663. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.88. SAFRAN/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.20.

About SAFRAN/ADR

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SAFRAN/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAFRAN/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.