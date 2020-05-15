Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 200.27% and a negative return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. 164,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,152. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $24.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

