salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,662,900.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total value of $1,662,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.14, for a total value of $1,741,400.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total value of $1,799,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,643,200.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.89, for a total value of $1,598,900.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.69, for a total value of $1,566,900.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $1,603,700.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total value of $1,573,000.00.

On Friday, April 24th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total value of $1,533,600.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total value of $1,629,600.00.

NYSE CRM traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. 5,672,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.83. The company has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. OTR Global cut salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,762,334,000 after acquiring an additional 762,963 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,343,894,000 after acquiring an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after acquiring an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after acquiring an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

