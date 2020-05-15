salesforce.com’s (CRM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $217.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $178.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.33. 5,672,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 856.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,074,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,584,749.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.95, for a total value of $42,963.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,822.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in salesforce.com by 934.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,588 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Fondren Management LP acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. AXA boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,343,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $769,365,000 after buying an additional 409,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,333 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.