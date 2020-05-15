San Miguel (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) Getting Somewhat Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about San Miguel (OTCMKTS:AYAAF) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. San Miguel earned a news impact score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of San Miguel stock remained flat at $$0.62 during trading hours on Friday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of San Miguel to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

San Miguel Company Profile

Ayala Land, Inc engages in the real estate development business in the Philippines. It operates through Property developments, International, Shopping centers, Offices, Hotels and Resorts, Construction, and Property management and others segments. The company sells of high-end and upper middle-income residential lots and units, affordable housing units and lots, economic housing and leisure community developments; leases residential developments under joint venture; and acquires, develops, and sells large-scale, mixed-use, and planned communities.

