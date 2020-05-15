Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.38

News headlines about Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sanofi earned a news impact score of -1.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SNY stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.67. 1,367,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,365. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

