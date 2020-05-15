Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, February 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 53.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,332,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639,131 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,590,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,620 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2,013.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,957,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865,346 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,316,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,859 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $47,060,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY opened at $48.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

