Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.14

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, May 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Sapiens International has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sapiens International to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. Sapiens International has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.60.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

