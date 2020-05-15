Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPNS. BidaskClub upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $24.07. The stock had a trading volume of 396,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,221. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sapiens International has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sapiens International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sapiens International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 15.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

