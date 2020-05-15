Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sapiens International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. Sapiens International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

SPNS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 187,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sapiens International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

