Sarah C. Doran Buys 2,555 Shares of James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock

James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,338. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,918. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.48 million, a P/E ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. James River Group Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $110.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. Analysts predict that James River Group Holdings Ltd will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JRVR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 892.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 386.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of James River Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 1,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JRVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

