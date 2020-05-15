Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $260.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.05.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of SRPT opened at $127.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.63. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $158.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. The company had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $584,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,661,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,439,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Company purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $4,495,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 248,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.