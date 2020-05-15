Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sartorius AG (FRA:SRT3) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €212.50 ($247.09).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Commerzbank set a €327.00 ($380.23) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €238.00 ($276.74) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €208.00 ($241.86) price objective on Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of SRT3 stock opened at €287.20 ($333.95) on Friday. Sartorius has a 52 week low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 52 week high of €124.70 ($145.00). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €241.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €210.23.

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

