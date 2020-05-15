SBA Communications (SBAC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SBA Communications (NASDAQ: SBAC):

5/11/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $317.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $305.00 to $325.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $365.00 to $361.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – SBA Communications had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $290.00.

5/5/2020 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/28/2020 – SBA Communications is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $251.00 to $298.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

4/7/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $305.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $327.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $262.00.

4/2/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – SBA Communications had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $276.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – SBA Communications was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/19/2020 – SBA Communications was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $276.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $282.56. 53,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,081. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $199.22 and a twelve month high of $317.11. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3,531.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.72.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

In related news, Chairman Steven E. Bernstein sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.94, for a total value of $450,022.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,500.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.02, for a total value of $14,912,988.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 208,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,432,538.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,393 shares of company stock worth $77,316,696. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

