Scala (XLA) Trading Up 90.5% This Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 166.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 15th. Scala has a market capitalization of $379,211.09 and approximately $145.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 90.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $188.92 or 0.02007953 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00087708 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00170290 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00039343 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

