Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,359 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,234,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,178,000 after buying an additional 6,795,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after buying an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,017,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,372,490,000 after buying an additional 5,337,121 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,238,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,215,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,701 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $17.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $34,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,622.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SLB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.09. 5,164,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,073,594. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.23.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 55.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

