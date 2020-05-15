Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,067 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for 1.4% of Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buckingham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHO remained flat at $$51.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,407. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $51.99.

