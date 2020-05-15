Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,731,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.64. The stock had a trading volume of 293,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,291. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $102.61.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

