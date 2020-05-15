Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,875,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.43. 958,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,136. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $72.01.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

