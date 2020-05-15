Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE:STNG opened at $16.79 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $254.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Scorpio Tankers’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 266,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares during the period. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $1,168,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at $6,108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,665 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

