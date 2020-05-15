Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) recently:

5/14/2020 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $130.00 to $152.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $115.00 to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

3/27/2020 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2020 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $141.23 on Friday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $142.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $109.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 66.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

