SCP Investment LP Buys Shares of 320,000 AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 320,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,293,000. AerCap comprises 5.3% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.24% of AerCap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AerCap by 40.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in AerCap by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in AerCap by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of AER traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.40. 87,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,061,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.33.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.