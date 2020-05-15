SCP Investment LP Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

SCP Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C accounts for 8.9% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. SCP Investment LP owned about 0.06% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $12,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,950,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,867,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after purchasing an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,897,000 after purchasing an additional 277,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 662,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,357,000 after purchasing an additional 254,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.80. 21,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,226. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LBRDK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

About Liberty Broadband Corp Series C

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

