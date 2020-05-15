SCP Investment LP Takes $2.44 Million Position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,000. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 comprises approximately 1.8% of SCP Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 1.11% of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWM. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,178,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,137,386. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $30.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.