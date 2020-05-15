SCP Investment LP Takes Position in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,000. Berry Global Group makes up 8.7% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned 0.26% of Berry Global Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Berry Global Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 87,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 40,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,940 shares during the period. Finally, Loews Corp grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

BERY stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.02. The stock had a trading volume of 81,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,395. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.92.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

