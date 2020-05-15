SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Reaches Market Cap of $13,652.39

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $13,652.39 and $45.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.