SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) vs. SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Head-To-Head Contrast

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH (NYSE:SSW) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 38.79% 7.61% 2.86% SEACOR Marine -41.38% -15.78% -7.55%

Risk & Volatility

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.1% of SEASPAN CORP/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEASPAN CORP/SH SH $1.13 billion 0.00 $439.10 million $0.78 N/A SEACOR Marine $201.49 million 0.21 -$92.84 million N/A N/A

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH has higher revenue and earnings than SEACOR Marine.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SEASPAN CORP/SH SH and SEACOR Marine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEASPAN CORP/SH SH 1 2 0 0 1.67 SEACOR Marine 0 1 0 0 2.00

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. SEACOR Marine has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 449.45%. Given SEASPAN CORP/SH SH’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEASPAN CORP/SH SH is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Summary

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH beats SEACOR Marine on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEASPAN CORP/SH SH Company Profile

Seaspan Corporation operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships in Hong Kong. The company charters its containerships under long-term, fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of 91 containerships. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies. It operates through the following segments: Time Charter, Bareboat Charter, and Other. The Time Charter segment offers vessels to customers based upon daily rates of hire. The Bareboat Charter segment is the support of vessels among customers where the customer assumes responsibility for all operating expenses and all risk of operation. The company was founded on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Houma, LA.

