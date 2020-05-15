Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 123,080 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,080 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $102,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,059 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

