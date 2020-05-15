Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 127,657 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 146.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,657 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Realty Income worth $10,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 7.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 367.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 49,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 168,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,836,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,335,114. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.