Securian Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,881 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned about 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESS. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.69.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.41. Essex Property Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $175.81 and a twelve month high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.