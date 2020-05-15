Securian Asset Management Inc Buys 16,605 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,605 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $16,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,203,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 116.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 225.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BXP stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, hitting $74.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,997,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,364. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.57 and a 12-month high of $147.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $2.39. The business had revenue of $752.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.83 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In related news, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 3,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $405,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Francis Powers sold 14,318 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $2,076,396.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,256.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,655 shares of company stock worth $4,725,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $145.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

