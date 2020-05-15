Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,631 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $12,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 14,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.11, for a total transaction of $2,542,792.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,074,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,584,749.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.29, for a total transaction of $1,662,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,748 shares of company stock valued at $67,122,008. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.31.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.33. 5,672,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,102,339. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.79 and its 200 day moving average is $164.93. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 856.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

