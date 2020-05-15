Securian Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,015. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

