Securian Asset Management Inc Has $10.24 Million Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth $824,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter worth $208,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Nike by 5.3% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 142,160 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 6.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush began coverage on Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Nike from $117.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, for a total transaction of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.99. 9,163,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $140.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.43.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

