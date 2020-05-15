Securian Asset Management Inc Has $11.61 Million Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.05% of Equity Residential worth $11,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Cfra cut their target price on Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Equity Residential stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,291,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,324,502. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). Equity Residential had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $682.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

