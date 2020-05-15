Securian Asset Management Inc Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $11,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $218.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.67.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 1,500 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Herbert Simon bought 188,572 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.68 per share, for a total transaction of $9,933,972.96. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 190,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,057,929. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593. Company insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.32. 7,562,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,945. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.31. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.39.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

