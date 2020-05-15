Securian Asset Management Inc Has $12.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,579,988,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,181 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $177,707,000 after acquiring an additional 891,641 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $76,080,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,878,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,083,105. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.95.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

