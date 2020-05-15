Securian Asset Management Inc Has $16.44 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,793 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Netflix by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,758,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,545 shares of company stock valued at $81,874,033 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $12.24 on Friday, hitting $454.19. 7,231,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,342,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.99 and a 200 day moving average of $349.40. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $455.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.32.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

