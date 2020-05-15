Securian Asset Management Inc Has $58.03 Million Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 722,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,755 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Prologis worth $58,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth about $6,009,000. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 14.6% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.28. 4,971,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,555. The firm has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Prologis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

