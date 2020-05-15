Securian Asset Management Inc Has $8.78 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 37,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.09, for a total transaction of $6,084,785.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,347.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,344 shares of company stock worth $15,789,709. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.85. 5,564,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,562,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $119.60 and a 52 week high of $170.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.13.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.