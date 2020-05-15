Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.22% of Camden Property Trust worth $17,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CPT traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 975,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,471. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.25. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $62.48 and a one year high of $120.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.34 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.63.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

