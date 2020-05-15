Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $11,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 137.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.64.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.15, for a total transaction of $3,503,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,274,935.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,441,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,780,842,613.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock worth $132,984,238 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,326,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.42. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 194.18%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

