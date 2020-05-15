Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.14% of UDR worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.40.

In other news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 170,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,819,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,915,800 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UDR traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. 5,956,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.45, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.71. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.46.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $321.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

