Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its holdings in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,313,000 after acquiring an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $1,533,190.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,392 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,752. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

NYSE:AMT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.58. 2,246,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $260.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 55.89%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

