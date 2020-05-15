Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,806 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,709 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,741 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Oracle stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.92. 39,055,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,632,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $166.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.