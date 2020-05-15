Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,350 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $15,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 147.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.36.

Shares of CCI traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.14. 2,593,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,448. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a twelve month low of $114.18 and a twelve month high of $168.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,430.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.