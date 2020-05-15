Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,919 shares during the quarter. Duke Realty comprises 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc owned 0.21% of Duke Realty worth $24,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $3,483,000. AXA boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 762,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,419,000 after buying an additional 48,286 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 195,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DRE shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,985,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,862,388. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 43.19%. The firm had revenue of $218.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.28%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

